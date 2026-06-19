/Real story behind Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal: Meet 'Indian Wasim Akram' Baba Sidhaye, India's first deaf and mute cricketer

When director Nagesh Kukunoor's Iqbal released in 2005, it was never officially presented as a biopic. However, many followers of Indian cricket believe the film drew heavily from the extraordinary life of Baba "Panther" Sidhaye, also known as Yashwant Prabhakar. Widely regarded as India's first deaf and mute cricketer, Sidhaye spent much of his life fighting for recognition of his achievements and contributions to the sport.
From Humble Beginnings to Ranji Trophy Stardom
Sidhaye played first-class cricket between 1952 and 1968, emerging from modest circumstances where match fees ranged between just ₹8 and ₹15.
Despite financial hardships, he established himself as one of the most admired players in the Ranji Trophy. His lightning-quick fielding and acrobatic reflexes earned him the nickname "Panther" among teammates.
As a batter, he was known for his fearless approach, regularly clearing the ropes in an era without modern protective equipment. One of his sixes reportedly landed in the Arabian Sea, a feat that remains unmatched.
Baba 'Panther' Sidhaye's Remarkable Cricketing Legacy
Over the course of his career, Sidhaye represented Maharashtra, Mumbai, and Railways in 42 Ranji Trophy matches. He frequently struck double-digit sixes in a single game and also contributed with occasional leg-spin, claiming 10 wickets. Although he never represented India at the international level, he played for state and zonal teams against touring sides from New Zealand and Australia. He also holds three world records, including one recognised by the Limca Book of Records.
The Coach Behind a World Cup Winner
Following his retirement, Sidhaye dedicated 57 years to grassroots coaching, helping shape the next generation of cricketers. Among his most notable students was Balwinder Singh Sandhu, who later became a member of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning team.
Despite his profound influence on Indian cricket and the film believed to be inspired by his life, neither Sidhaye nor his family received formal recognition for their contribution to Iqbal.
How Iqbal Brought His Journey to the Big Screen
The film follows a deaf and mute boy from a small village who dreams of playing cricket for India despite financial hardships and opposition from his family. With the help of a former cricketer battling personal struggles, he overcomes systemic obstacles and works his way toward representing the national team. The cast featured Shreyas Talpade in his debut lead role alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, and a special appearance by Kapil Dev.
Produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Searchlight Films, Iqbal released on August 26, 2005.
Box Office Success and Lasting Legacy
Despite opening on just 70 screens and collecting approximately ₹13 lakh on its first day, Iqbal benefited from strong word of mouth. The film earned around ₹52 lakh during its opening weekend and nearly ₹1 crore in its first week before finishing with a domestic gross of ₹5.36 crore and overseas earnings of ₹22 lakh.
Critically acclaimed, Iqbal won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues, while Naseeruddin Shah received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.
More than two decades later, the film continues to be celebrated as one of Indian cinema's most inspiring and beloved sports dramas.
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