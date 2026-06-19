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  • /Real story behind Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal: Meet 'Indian Wasim Akram' Baba Sidhaye, India's first deaf and mute cricketer

Real story behind Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal: Meet 'Indian Wasim Akram' Baba Sidhaye, India's first deaf and mute cricketer

Widely regarded as India's first deaf and mute cricketer, Sidhaye spent much of his life fighting for recognition of his achievements and contributions to the sport.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Real story behind Shreyas Talpade's Iqbal: Meet 'Indian Wasim Akram' Baba Sidhaye, India's first deaf and mute cricketer
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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