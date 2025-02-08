Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has set a massive task for his country's national cricket team at the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The Pakistan PM said that the real task for Pakistan is not just winning the ICC Champions Trophy but also defeating arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the renovated and upgraded Gaddafi stadium, Sharif urged players to give their best against India.

"We have a very good side and they have done well in recent times but the real task now is to not only win the Champions Trophy but also defeat our arch-rival, India in the upcoming match in Dubai. The entire nation stands behind them," Sharif said.

Notably, India cricket team has dominated Pakistan in ICC events since the 90s. Pakistan's last win in an ICC event against India came in 2021 when they won in Dubai in the T20 World Cup.

This is the first time Pakistan is hosting a Champions Trophy. However, the Board of Control for India (BCCI) has refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security reasons. The recent tense relations between the two cricket boards has spiced up the February 23 match, which will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan will enter the Champions Trophy as defending champions. It was last held in 2017 in England with Pakistan winning the final.

The 72-year-old Sharif expressed excitement about the opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in Pakistan after 29 years.

"It is a big occasion for Pakistan that we are hosting a big ICC event after nearly 29 years," Sharif said.

"I have full confidence that our team will continue to make the nation proud in the upcoming Champions Trophy," he added.



The inauguration ceremony of Gaddafi stadium was attended by several prominent figures, including politicians, government officials, PCB representatives, members of the national men’s cricket team, PSL franchise owners, and former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and Najam Sethi.