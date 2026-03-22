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NewsCricket'Real, unconditional, and strong...': Anaya Bangar pens emotional note for father Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgery
ANAYA BANGAR

'Real, unconditional, and strong...': Anaya Bangar pens emotional note for father Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgery

Anaya Bangar described the operation as a milestone in her journey of self-discovery and said her father’s support had been crucial in helping her through the physical and emotional challenges of the surgery and ongoing recovery in Bangkok.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2026, 12:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
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'Real, unconditional, and strong...': Anaya Bangar pens emotional note for father Sanjay Bangar after undergoing gender-affirming surgeryPic credit: anayabangar/instagram

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, has expressed gratitude to her father after successfully undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand.

On her Instagram account, Anaya described the operation as a milestone in her journey of self-discovery and said her father’s support had been crucial in helping her through the physical and emotional challenges of the surgery and ongoing recovery in Bangkok.

“This journey wasn’t easy… not just for me, but for my family too. Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn’t instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us.

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“But today, standing here, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude. To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn’t come overnight… but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong.”

“This surgery was a big step for me, but having him with me made it feel possible. Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it’s worth everything. Grateful. Always,” wrote Anaya on her Instagram account.

It is also mentioned that Bangar covered the cost of the surgery himself, underscoring his support for his daughter’s decisions. Before turning into Anaya, she was a male named Aryan, who featured in U16, U19 and U23 cricket.

But her transition became more public in 2023 when she began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and shared parts of the process on social media. While the surgery marked a personal achievement of her aligning more as a female, Anaya still faces a complicated relationship with cricket.

She previously played for Islam Gymkhana and then for Hinckley Cricket Club in the UK, but had to step away from playing the sport due to ICC and ECB rules, which bar transgender women who have undergone male puberty from competing in elite women’s domestic cricket. 

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