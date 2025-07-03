'Really Frustrating': Chris Woakes Questions Close Umpiring Calls Favouring India At Edgbaston

England Bowler Chris Woakes shares his discontent on the close umpiring calls during the first day of the second test against India at Edgbaston. Woakes was one of England’s best bowlers on the opening day, returning tidy figures of 21-6-59-2. He dismissed KL Rahul and Nitish Kumar Reddy, providing much-needed breakthroughs after India won the toss and opted to bat first. But Woakes was visibly disappointed by two close LBW decisions that went in India’s favour. In the first session, he came close to removing Yashasvi Jaiswal with an LBW appeal, only to be denied as the ball was shown to be just clipping the top of off-stump on umpire’s call. Later, Karun Nair also survived a shout after shouldering arms to a delivery that struck him on the pads. Yahasvi Jaiswal went on scoring an amazing 87 while Karun was dismissed on 31 just before lunch by Brydon Carse.

“Well yes, it’s really frustrating. These are decisions which can go your way, but this is the game we play and we move on,” Woakes said during the post-day press conference.

Despite the missed opportunities, Woakes remained optimistic, noting that the surface had plenty to offer the bowlers who stuck to disciplined lines.

“It’s still a good pitch. There’s enough in it if you hit the right areas. We’ve got wickets at regular intervals. If we can break this stand early tomorrow, we’re still in the game,” he added.

Captain Leading From Front

India ended Day 1 in a commanding position at 310 for 5 in 85 overs, thanks to a crucial unbroken 99-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, who steadied the innings after quick strikes from the English bowlers. Shubman Gill, who was recently appointed captain, continued his rich vein of form by backing up his Leeds hundred with another outstanding century. He closed the day on an unbeaten 114 off 216 deliveries, an innings laced with 12 boundaries.

Woakes acknowledged Gill’s knock, calling it a well-crafted century.

“It was a great hundred. He did really well for his team. He managed to absorb pressure and then capitalise,” Woakes remarked.

As Day 2 approaches, England will be eager to strike early and dismantle the Jadeja-Gill stand, while India will look to build on their strong start and push towards a big first-innings total.