Recently Announced Retirement, Indian Cricketer Set For First Coaching Assignment, Know Team & Other Detals

Former India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is being considered for a coaching role in the Bengal cricket structure, just six months after hanging up his boots. According to a PTI report, Saha has emerged as a strong contender to take up the position of head coach for the Bengal Under-23 team. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is reportedly keen on bringing the 40-year-old on board, with discussions already taking place between the two parties.

A CAB official confirmed the development, saying, “The CAB brass will be zeroing in on all the candidates for various teams by next week. Obviously, Wriddhi has been sounded out, and a final decision will be taken next week. Apart from Sourav Ganguly and Pankaj Roy, he is the biggest name from Bengal with 40 Tests.”

Saha has been one of the most consistent performers for Bengal over the years and is widely respected for his knowledge of the game. If appointed, his presence could prove to be a valuable asset for the young players in the U-23 setup, who would benefit from his international experience and understanding of high-level cricket. The report also noted that Saha has already gained hands-on coaching experience by running multiple cricket centres, which further adds to his suitability for the role.

Importantly, his potential appointment will not interfere with Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s current role as head coach of the Bengal senior team. Shukla is set to continue in that capacity for the upcoming season.

Saha had briefly parted ways with Bengal in 2022 due to differences with the state association and played the 2022–23 Ranji Trophy season for Tripura after receiving a No Objection Certificate. However, he returned to Bengal last year and retired from domestic cricket after completing the season with his home state.

Last season, the Bengal U-23 side was coached by Pranab Roy, the son of cricketing great Pankaj Roy. With CAB set to finalise coaching appointments soon, Saha’s name is firmly in the mix for a significant step in his post-retirement career.



Playing Career

In Test cricket, where he last played in December 2021, he featured in 40 matches, scoring 1,353 runs from 56 innings at an average of 29.41, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, while effecting 92 catches and 12 stumpings. His One Day International (ODI) career, which concluded in November 2014, saw him play 9 matches, accumulating 41 runs from 5 innings at an average of 13.66, with 17 catches and 1 stumping. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), as of the 2024 season, Saha has participated in 170 matches, amassing 2,934 runs from 145 innings at an average of 24.25, highlighted by 1 century (the first in an IPL final) and 13 fifties, alongside 89 catches and 26 stumpings. He is widely recognized for his exceptional wicketkeeping prowess, characterized by his agility and reliable glovework, complementing his resilient batting in Tests and quick scoring ability in T20s.