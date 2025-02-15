‘Record Breaking Start’: Mithali Raj’s Honest Remark On WPL 2025 Season Opener

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj opened up on the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season opener between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, saying that it was a "record-breaking" start. A half-century by Ellyse Perry and audacious ball-striking in death overs by half-centurion Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja helped defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kickstart their Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign with a massive six-wicket win in Vadodara on Friday.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Mithali Raj said that Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry showcased an "exceptional" performance during the run chase. He added that the season opener had a mix of everything.

"It's been a record-breaking start, and rightly so. In the first innings, we saw Ashleigh Gardner and Deandra Dottin set the foundation with a formidable total of 201 runs. Then, Richa Ghosh, Kanika Ahuja, and Ellyse Perry delivered an exceptional performance in the chase. This match had everything--big runs, key partnerships, and high-intensity cricket," Mithali Raj was quoted in a release from JioHotstar as saying.

Summarizing the match, RCB won the toss and elected to field first. After being put to bat first, GG's opening pair of Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt took their time in picking up speed, with Mooney hitting some boundaries. However, Laura was cleaned up by Renuka Thakur for 6 (10 balls, with one four) by Renuka Singh.

It was captain Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 79-run knock and Mooney's 56 runs from 42 balls, which powered the Gujarat-based franchise to 201/5 in the first inning. Renuka was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 25 runs and getting two wickets. Kanika, Wareham and Prerna got one wicket each. During the run-chase of 202, RCB openers Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge started with three fours in the first over, but Gardner pushed them back by removing both the openers in the next over.

Later in the second inning, Ellyse Perry (57), Richa Ghosh (64*) and Kanika Ahuja (30*) played a stupendous knock and chased down the target in just 18.3 overs, helping RCB clinch a 6-wicket triumph on Friday.

Gardner led the Giants' bowling attack with her two wickets. Richa Ghosh was named the 'Player of the Match' following her magnificent knock.