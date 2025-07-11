'Records Are...': How Did Brian Lara React To Wian Mulder Not Breaking His 400-Run Record? SA Star Reveals

Wiaan Mulder made headlines not just for scoring a triple century, but also for what he chose not to do after it. Standing in as captain for South Africa in the second Test against Zimbabwe, Mulder reached 367 not out. That incredible knock had everyone talking about the possibility of him breaking Brian Lara’s famous record of 400 not out in a Test match and considering his grit and the opposition bowlers it was a cakewalkk.

But when play resumed after the first session on Day 2, Mulder didn’t walk back out to bat. He declared the innings instead, choosing to give his team enough time to bowl Zimbabwe out. The move surprised a lot of people, and Mulder later confirmed it was his own call.

After the dust settled, Mulder shared that Brian Lara had reached out to him for a chat and revealed he instead wanted that Mulder should break his record.

“Now that things have settled a little bit, I've chatted a little bit to Brian Lara. He said to me I'm creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I'm ever in that position again, I actually go and score more than what he had," Mulder told SuperSport.

Chat With Lara

Even with Lara encouraging him to go for the record next time, Mulder stood by his decision.

"That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me," he said.

Mulder also told Shaun Pollock that he felt the record should stay with Lara. But not everyone was on board with that. Chris Gayle, who played alongside Lara for years, was clearly frustrated.

“If I could get the chance to get 400, I would get 400. That doesn’t happen often. You don’t know when you’re going to get to a triple century again,” Gayle told TalkSport.

Even though he decided not to chase the record, Mulder’s 367 not out is now the highest individual score ever by a South African in Test cricket. It also ranks as the fifth-highest score in the history of the format.