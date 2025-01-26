‘Red Ball Batting Is A Concern’: Shubman Gill’s Honest Admission On His Batting Flaws

India’s star batter Shubman Gill admitted that there is some batting concern with him in red ball format after he smashed a hundred for Punjab in the second innings of their Ranji Trophy clash against Karnataka. The right-hand batter ended up hitting 102 with the help of 14 fours and three sixes.

Despite Gill’s hard-earned hundred, Punjab were restricted to just 213 in the second innings and lost the match by an innings and 207 runs. Gill had a poor outing in the recently passed Test series against Australia but then he made a terrific comeback in the Ranji Trophy, getting a ton.

"Red-ball batting is a concern. Sometimes, I think with the red ball, in the matches that I play, I get very good 25-30 runs. I think in those moments, sometimes I put too much pressure on myself to be able to score big runs. I think that is not the way that I have grown up playing my game," Gill told PTI.

"There is a certain zone that I am in, certain intent that I am in and sometimes I think I lose that because I put too much pressure on myself that I have to get big runs now that I am set. I think in those crucial moments, I sometimes lose my focus and concentration. I think it keeps you in the game all the time,” he added.

In the five-match Test series against Australia, Gill managed to score only 93 runs from three matches (five innings) at an average of 18.60 with a highest score of 31. He was also dropped from the playing XI for the fourth Test in Melbourne due to his poor form. The Punjab based batter has been appointed vice-captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.