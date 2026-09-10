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'Red ball remains my favourite format': T20I Star Tilak Varma breaks silence on Test ambition after Duleep Trophy 2026 heroics

Having played white-ball games for India, left-handed batter Tilak Varma on Wednesday expressed a strong desire to play Test cricket for the national side.

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 07:24 AM IST
'Red ball remains my favourite format': T20I Star Tilak Varma breaks silence on Test ambition after Duleep Trophy 2026 heroics
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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'Red ball remains my favourite format': T20I Star Tilak Varma breaks silence on Test ambition after Duleep Trophy 2026 heroics
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