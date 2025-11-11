Red Fort Blast Rocks Delhi: Security Tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium Ahead of Ranji Trophy Clash

In the aftermath of a deadly blast that rocked Delhi’s Red Fort area on Monday evening, security has been significantly intensified at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy 2025 Group D match between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir. The explosion, which occurred just a few kilometres from the stadium, claimed at least eight lives and left more than twenty others injured, sending shockwaves across the national capital.

Officials confirmed that the high-intensity blast took place near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station when a vehicle slowed at a traffic light and exploded, igniting nearby cars and sparking chaos in one of Delhi’s busiest heritage zones. The timing of the explosion, coinciding with ongoing public events and sporting fixtures in the city, prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies and sports authorities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

DDCA and Police Boost Vigilance at the Stadium

Following the incident, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma confirmed that security has been “beefed up” at the stadium, formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, to ensure the safety of players, officials, and spectators attending the Ranji encounter.

“We are in constant touch with Delhi Police authorities and have requested the deployment of additional forces outside and around the stadium premises,” Sharma told PTI.

Multiple checkpoints have been established at entry gates, and metal detectors, baggage scanners, and frisking stations have been reinforced. The Delhi Police have also stationed additional quick response teams (QRTs) and bomb disposal units in the vicinity, while patrolling has been intensified along Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and adjoining routes leading to the venue.

Cricket Continues Amid Heightened Tension

Despite the tension, the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir will proceed as scheduled under strict surveillance. The match, entering its decisive final day, has drawn local attention due to its competitive nature.

Chasing a modest target of 179, Jammu & Kashmir ended Day 3 at 55/2, with Qamran Iqbal (32)* and Vanshaj Sharma (0)* at the crease. The visitors require 124 more runs to seal what would be a memorable away victory. Delhi, on the other hand, will bank on their bowling attack to stage a comeback amid an emotionally charged atmosphere.

For players and officials alike, the focus now lies on balancing professional commitment with personal safety, as security personnel maintain an unwavering watch across the stadium’s stands, dressing rooms, and media zones.

Investigation Underway: Blast Not Linked to Earlier Terror Module

Authorities are still probing the cause of the explosion near the Red Fort. Preliminary reports suggest that the blast originated from a car rigged with high-intensity explosives. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had dismantled an interstate terror module and seized over 2,900 kilograms of suspected ammonium nitrate, a key bomb-making material, from Faridabad. However, officials have clarified that the Red Fort blast is not directly linked to that operation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and forensic teams are assisting local authorities in examining the scene, with efforts underway to identify the perpetrators behind what has been described as “a deliberate attempt to disrupt peace in the capital.”

Cricketing Fraternity Expresses Solidarity

Prominent figures from Indian cricket expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives. India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who also represents East Delhi in Parliament, took to social media platform X to offer condolences:

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also reacted, writing, “Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Let’s all stay safe and alert.”

Public Events Under Tight Watch

The explosion has cast a shadow over Delhi’s bustling calendar of public and sporting events. With the Arun Jaitley Stadium located barely 3 km from the blast site, authorities are taking no chances. Enhanced vigilance is expected to continue throughout the week, particularly as Delhi prepares to host several domestic and international fixtures in the coming months.

While the Ranji Trophy match continues under heavy protection, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent security challenges in metropolitan areas. For now, the focus remains on ensuring safety — both on and off the field — as Delhi unites in resilience after a day of tragedy.