Following India’s heavy defeat against England in the third T20I, national head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself facing intense media scrutiny. The team’s collapse for a meager 76 runs while chasing a target of 202 sparked immediate questions regarding the management's choice to bench Sanju Samson, who was a standout performer for India during their victorious 2026 T20 World Cup campaign.
Speaking to journalists after the match, Gambhir emphasized that complete transparency exists between himself and Samson, though he maintained that the specifics of their discussion would remain confidential.
Form Versus Reputation
Samson had previously struggled to make an impact during two T20Is against Ireland as well as the opening match of the series against England. His spot in the lineup was subsequently given to 15 year old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has also found it difficult to settle into the international circuit.
Despite the roster shuffle, Gambhir reassured the media that the communication lines regarding Samson's current standing within the T20I framework remain fully open.
"The first thing is that regarding the clarity Sanju Samson needed, he has been given that from my side. That's a conversation strictly between the player and the head coach. That conversation is not going to come outside," Gambhir stated during Tuesday's press conference.
Gautam Gambhir said : “We are absolutely clear that what Sanju Samson has done for India at World Cup has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form as well of a certain player Or there is any hard and fast rule that he cannot make a— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 7, 2026
comeback in this series… pic.twitter.com/dfOKSZBh9U
"Regarding Sanju, we are very clear. What he has done for India has been phenomenal, and sometimes you just have to look at the form of a certain player. There is no hard and fast rule that he cannot make a comeback in this series," the head coach added.
Prioritizing Team Combinations Over Individuals
Gambhir clarified that selection decisions in international cricket are dictated by optimal team combinations rather than individual names. The team management chose to include Sooryavanshi because they believed in the potential of an opening partnership featuring him and Abhishek Sharma.
Furthermore, the head coach noted that the blame cannot be pinned on the young opener alone. The entire Indian batting order has failed to perform consistently throughout their United Kingdom tour, encountering major setbacks against both Ireland and England.
"International cricket is about results, so whatever we feel is the best combination to give us that result, we play that combination and that playing XI. I've always been a big believer that everyone needs to earn their place and the right to play for India."
"Regarding adaptability, obviously we haven't adapted well. That's the reality, be it Ireland or England. If we had adapted well or played better cricket, we probably would not have lost four games in a row," Gambhir concluded.
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