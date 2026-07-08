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  • /'Regarding Sanju we are very clear...': Will Samson ever play for India after Sooryavanshi's inclusion? Gambhir explains - WATCH

'Regarding Sanju we are very clear...': Will Samson ever play for India after Sooryavanshi's inclusion? Gambhir explains - WATCH

Following India’s heavy defeat against England in the third T20I, national head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself facing intense media scrutiny.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:11 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:44 AM IST
'Regarding Sanju we are very clear...': Will Samson ever play for India after Sooryavanshi's inclusion? Gambhir explains - WATCH
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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