Relief For Smriti Mandhana As Father Recovers And Returns Home

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and her family have received positive news after a worrying medical situation involving her father, Shrinivas Mandhana. He has been discharged from the hospital and is reported to be stable following treatment for a sudden health concern that occurred over the weekend.

Shrinivas Mandhana was admitted to a hospital in Sangli after experiencing discomfort that prompted immediate medical attention. Doctors conducted an angiography and confirmed that there were no major complications, clearing him to return home under proper medical observation.

Wedding Celebration On Hold

Smriti Mandhana’s planned wedding with music composer Palaash Muchhal had been postponed due to her father’s sudden medical emergency. While his health has now stabilised, the family has not yet resumed any wedding-related arrangements. Reports indicate that the cricketer has even removed wedding posts due to the rumoured cheating by fiancée Palash Muchhal.

Smriti Mandhana's manager had earlier confirmed the development

"Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get a fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation. Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well. Her father is under observation and the doctor has told that he will have to stay in hospital until he recovers. Smriti is clear, she wants to see her father well and then get married," he said.

Support and Privacy Requested

Fans and members of the cricket community have sent heartfelt wishes to Smriti and her family. As one of the most celebrated faces of Indian women’s cricket, Mandhana has received widespread support, with messages continuing to pour in online. The family is believed to be maintaining privacy as they focus on full recovery before deciding the next steps.