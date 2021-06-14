Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: THIS is how MS Dhoni reacted to sudden death of SSR

Former India captain MS Dhoni was shattered and heartbroken to hear the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played reel life Dhoni in the cricketer’s biopic – ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold story.’

The director of the biopic Neeraj Pandey, who is very close to Dhoni and Sushant, said that the former India wicketkeeper-batsman was in shock and was shattered to hear the sad piece of news.

“Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” Neeraj Pandey said as quoted by Sify.

Hailing the actor for his stupendous performance in the film, Pandey added that even Dhoni was spellbound to see Sushant’s dedication.

“He (Sushant) put in a lot of hard work to depict the character to perfection. We are grateful to Kiran More sir as he worked with Sushant, grooming him for almost nine months. Even Mahi Bhai was spellbound to see Sushant’s dedication for his biopic,” the director added that Dhoni was key while choosing the right actor to play him.

Also, CSK captain’s business manager Arun Pandey revealed that Dhoni felt very ‘morose’ over the death of Sushant.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Arun Pandey told ABP Ananda after Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

As per reports, Dhoni was extremely devastated by Sushant’s demise and went into isolation. He even didn’t talk to anyone for days after the news broke out.

Last year on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. While some belief it to be a case of death by suicide others feel there is more to the story and it could be a case of abetment to suicide. Investigations are still underway for his death case.