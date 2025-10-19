Remembering The Last ODI When Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Played An International Match Under Another Captain

The leadership era of MS Dhoni in Indian cricket created countless memorable moments, with players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rising to stardom under his captaincy. One notable milestone in their careers came during the 5th ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 29, 2016. This match marked the last time both Kohli and Rohit represented India under a captain other than themselves in an international fixture.

At the time, Kohli had not yet become India’s full-time captain across formats, while Rohit Sharma, already a two-time IPL title-winner with the Mumbai Indians, was next in line for leadership responsibilities. The series finale coincided with the Diwali festivities, adding a festive aura to the game.

Match Summary: India Dominates

India posted a target of 270 runs for New Zealand to chase. The Indian bowling attack, led by Amit Mishra, delivered a spectacular performance, completely dismantling the Kiwi lineup. New Zealand was bowled out for a mere 79 runs, making this one of the most one-sided ODI encounters in recent times.

Mishra’s brilliant five-wicket haul was the highlight of the match, while Umesh Yadav made an early impact by dismissing Martin Guptill for a duck. The comprehensive victory not only sealed the series for India but also marked a decisive moment in the careers of Kohli and Rohit, who were on the cusp of assuming greater leadership roles.

Significance of the Match

This match holds special historical significance as it was the last ODI where India’s two future captains, Kohli and Rohit, played under MS Dhoni. It symbolised the transition period in Indian cricket, bridging Dhoni’s legendary leadership with the new era led by Kohli and eventually Rohit Sharma. The series win also highlighted India’s dominance at home and the team’s ability to deliver commanding performances under Dhoni’s guidance.

Now, after 9 years, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be under a different captain, that is, Shubman Gill, marking the end of their leadership tenure and starting a transition period for the New India team.