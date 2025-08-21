‘Remind Me When I Was Dismissed By Him?’: Steve Smith’s Old Tweet Resurfaces As Jofra Archer Finally Dismisses Him In The Hundred

Back in the build-up to the Ashes 2023, Steve Smith famously dismissed the notion that Jofra Archer had ever troubled him. When reminded of Archer’s fiery spells during the 2019 Ashes, Smith cheekily responded on social media: “Terrorised? Reminds me of when I was dismissed by him…”

At that point, Smith was correct. Despite Archer’s pace and hostility, the England fast bowler had never taken his wicket in international cricket.

Archer Breaks the Deadlock

Fast forward two years, and the script has flipped. Playing in The Hundred 2025, Jofra Archer finally dismissed Steve Smith, marking the first time the Australian great has fallen to him in professional cricket.

This was the first time Jofra Archer dismissed Steve Smith in T20s, although it wasn’t his maiden breakthrough against the Australian star. Archer had already claimed Smith’s wicket in the third ODI at Durham last year, removing him for a well-set 60. However, in the Test arena, Smith remains untouched by Archer’s pace. With the English quicks recently returning to the Test side after four years during the India series, their much-anticipated duel is set to resume later this year in the Ashes.

A Rivalry Built on Ashes: History

The Archer-Smith battle dates back to the 2019 Ashes, when Archer famously struck Smith on the neck with a fiery bouncer at Lord’s, forcing him to retire hurt. Though Archer’s pace unsettled him, Smith returned later in the series to dominate, ending as the highest run-scorer, while still never being dismissed by Archer.

That narrative became a talking point ahead of the 2023 series, with Smith using it as a reminder of his dominance.

What It Means for the Future

While the dismissal itself carries little weight in terms of match impact, it adds fresh spice to the Archer-Smith rivalry. With the Ashes 2025-26 on the horizon, fans will be eagerly waiting to see if Archer can repeat the feat in the longer format, and whether Smith can silence the chatter once again.