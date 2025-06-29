Report: Asia Cup 2025 Likely To Begin On This Date With Both India And Pakistan Taking Part

India and Pakistan, the two neighboring countries are currently having one of the worst diplomatic relations since history. The growing tensions between the arch rivals are due to the Pahalgam terror attack that took lives of innocent civilians who were just there as tourists but were brutally killed. India in response Launched 'Operation Sindoor' attacking terrorist camps in Pakistan. Later the two nations agreed for a ceasefire but currently all the cultural and sports ties have been cut off with Indians boycotting everything that originated from Pakistan. Amidst the escalating tensions, According to a report by Cricbuzz Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is still optimistic to host the Asia Cup scheduled in September later this year with both the nations taking part.

Optimism

Considering such a bad phase and almost a war between the two countries, cricket pundits had predicted earlier that the prestigious tournament would be shelved but now ACC is optimistic of releasing the schedule for the tournament in the first week of July. The tournament is a six-team tournament and will be played in T20 format this time. In addition to India and Pakistan, the tournament will feature Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE as participating teams.

The report further states that ACC is targeting the window of the second week in September for the tournament. UAE is the frontrunner to host the Asia Cup 2025. Despite India being the designated host this time will have to accept the fact that the tournament can't happen there as Pakistan will not be playing there. ACC, taking the current situation in mind, has been seeking a neutral venue for the tournament.

Amid Tensions, Cricketing Ties Can be Major Breakthrough

While Asia Cup is being considered, earlier ICC released the schedules for two global events - the Women's ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the Women's T20 World Cup in England. India will face Pakistan in both the events, first on October 5 in Colombo and then in Edgbaston on June 14.

Officials from the BCCI, ACC, or ICC have yet to comment publicly, signs indicate that cricketing ties between India and Pakistan will continue at least in global tournaments. India and Pakistan is an absolute sellout across the globe and ACC will not miss such a lucrative opportunity.