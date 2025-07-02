Report: India-Pakistan Showdown Confirmed In Asia Cup 2025, Neutral Venue Close to Selection

Men's Asia Cup 2025 is all set to begin on September 4. Amidst significant uncertainties surrounding the fate of the Asia Cup 2025, according to Sports Tak, Asia cup is confirmed and will be played at a neutral venue. The report further states that the tournament will be most likely played in UAE. This time the highly anticipated editions will be played in T20 Format.



India vs Pakistan First Clash After Op Sindoor

The cricket pundits and fans alike predicted that the championship will be shelved with tensions between India and Pakistan reaching a boiling point following a deadly terror attack that claimed the lives of innocent civilians. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting alleged terrorist bases in Pakistan. Although both nations later agreed to a ceasefire, diplomatic relations remain severely strained, casting doubts over whether the tournament would go ahead as planned.

The reports suggest that India vs Pakistan will be played on September 7 in Dubai, the same venue where they played their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 group stage match. The final will be played on September 21.

The official schedule and the confirmation of the league is yet to be announced. Apart from India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and UAE will be a part of the tournament. The tournament follows the group stage and Super Fours format.

India's One Sided Wins Against Pakistan

While on paper and the hype around it India vs Pakistan promises to be a thriller encounter breaking all the viewership records, on the field it is hardly a battle nowadays, India has consistently defeated the Pakistan team be it any format. India enter the Asia Cup 2025 as the defending champions, having clinched the title in the previous edition with a dominant 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the ODI format. The last time India and Pakistan faced off in an Asia Cup encounter was in Colombo, where India delivered a crushing performance. Centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India to a massive 356/2, before Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan for just 128, sealing a commanding 228-run victory.