Report: Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Second Test Against England, Know Who Can Replace India’s Pace Ace?

Team India suffefer a major blow ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 2. As per a report by The Indian Express, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested due to workload management. He is anticipated to return for the third Test at Lord’s, beginning July 10. Bumrah's absence, particularly after a taxing outing at leeds presents a tough challenge for the Indian team management as they look for a fitting replacement for their pace leader. The Team management along with captain Shubman Gill made it clear that it was already decided before the series that Bumrah will play any three of the fives tests as India doesn't want to repeat the mistake they did during Border Gavaskar Trophy, where Bumrah was overused resulting in his injury that went on till IPL. The pacer had to miss the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which India won eventually.

Bumrah Set to Sit Out Second Test

Bumrah, widely considered India’s most crucial asset in this series, bowled a mammoth 44 overs in the first Test at Headingley. Despite his valiant effort, the Indian bowling unit struggled as a whole, particularly with their line and consistency, eventually failing to defend a sizeable target of 371 on the final day. This has now led to questions about how the team will manage without Bumrah in the XI. “If the team was unable to claim ten wickets even with Bumrah in the side, doing so without him becomes an even steeper challenge,” notes the report.

Replacement Options: Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep?

In Bumrah’s absence, either Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep could be drafted into the playing XI to join the pace battery comprising Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur. Bumrah was India’s standout bowler in the previous match, finishing with figures of 5/140 across 43.4 overs at a commendable economy of 3.20. In contrast, the trio of Siraj, Thakur, and Krishna combined to take 9 wickets for 482 runs in 92 overs- highlighting Bumrah’s significant influence.

Arshdeep Singh presents a compelling case for selection. Although relatively new to red-ball cricket at the international level, his left-arm angle and ability to swing the ball both ways bring a fresh dimension to India’s bowling attack. Given England’s swing-friendly conditions, Arshdeep could trouble the home side’s aggressive top order, especially early in the innings.

Akash Deep is another strong contender. Known for maintaining a consistent line and exploiting seam movement, Akash brings discipline, a trait India sorely lacked during the Headingley Test’s final innings. While he may not match Bumrah’s express pace, his methodical approach and tendency to pitch the ball up could be well-suited to Edgbaston’s bowler-friendly conditions.