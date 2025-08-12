Reports Said He Was In, Reality Says No T20 Comeback Yet for Star Batter In Asia Cup 2025

KL Rahul, once a key player in India’s T20 international setup, will not be making return to the T20I squad for Asia Cup 2025 despite media speculation suggesting otherwise. As of mid-2025, Rahul has played 72 T20 internationals, scoring 2,265 runs at an average of 37.75 with a strike rate of 139.13. His T20I record includes 22 half-centuries and 2 centuries, with a highest score of 110 not out, demonstrating his international batting prowess.

In the IPL 2025 season, Rahul starred for Delhi Capitals, after being acquired for ₹14 crore, scoring 539 runs at an impressive strike. Over his IPL career to date, Rahul has played 145 matches, amassing 5,222 runs at an average of 46.21 and a strike rate of 136.02. He has hit 452 fours and 208 sixes and recorded 40 half-centuries and 5 centuries, including a highest score of 132 not out. Rahul is also famed for holding the record of the joint-second fastest IPL fifty, achieved in just 14 balls. Despite these strong domestic and international credentials, According to PTI, BCCI selectors have not decided not to include Rahul in the latest India T20 squads, citing intense competition at the top order and team balance considerations. Hence, contrary to earlier reports, his T20 international comeback remains pending.

KL Rahul Career Highlights (Up to 2025)

T20 Internationals: 72 matches, 2,265 runs, batting average 37.75, strike rate 139.13, 22 fifties, 2 centuries, highest score 110 not out, 191 fours, 99 sixes.

Indian Premier League: 145 matches, 5,222 runs, batting average 46.21, strike rate 136.03, 40 fifties, 5 centuries, highest score 132 not out, 452 fours, 208 sixes.

KL Rahul’s vast IPL experience and his proven ability to accelerate the innings and anchor when needed have made him one of the premier T20 batters in modern cricket. However, the current strong competition for opening and top-order slots in India’s T20 team means his return to the international T20 side remains uncertain for now. His last T20 international match was indeed the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final against England, held at Adelaide on November 10, 2022. In that game, he was dismissed for 5 runs from 5 balls as England won by 10 wickets and went on to clinch the title

Likely Contenders for Asia Cup 2025

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana/Prasidh Krishna, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma/Dhruv Jurel.