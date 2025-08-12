‘Rest in Peace Dad’: Jos Buttler Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father, Plays Emotional Match In The Hundred

England batter Jos Buttler has paid an emotional tribute to his late father, who passed away a week ago. In an Instagram post on Monday, Buttler shared a cherished moment from England’s 2019 ICC World Cup triumph, where he is seen holding the trophy alongside his father. The post was captioned: “Rest in peace Dad, thank you for everything.” The tribute comes just days after Buttler took the field for Manchester Originals in The Hundred against Oval Invincibles on August 9, a match that turned out to be one of his most emotionally challenging outings.

Difficult Day at the Office for Buttler

Despite the personal grief, Buttler decided to play for his team. The Originals, led by Phil Salt, wore black armbands in memory of Buttler’s father. However, the England star endured a tough day, falling for a four-ball duck after mistiming a drive, with the edge going straight to Donovan Ferreira.

His dismissal came in a disastrous phase for the Originals, who lost two batters for ducks in the space of just four deliveries. Salt’s fighting 41 off 32 balls helped Manchester post 128, but the total proved inadequate.

Invincibles Cruise to Victory

The Oval Invincibles openers made light work of the chase. Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye both struck rapid fifties, putting on a commanding 114-run opening stand. The target was chased down in just 57 balls, handing the Invincibles their second win in as many matches. For Manchester Originals, it was another setback in a tournament where they have yet to open their account. The side sits bottom of the table after back-to-back defeats.

Buttler’s Tough Start to the Season

This latest outing continued Buttler’s poor start to The Hundred 2025. In the Originals’ opening match against the Southern Brave, he managed just 22 runs off 18 balls in another losing cause. The team’s batting order has struggled for consistency, adding further pressure on their star No. 3 batter.