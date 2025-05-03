'Returned To S Africa From Participating In IPL For...': Gujarat Titans Pacer Kagiso Rabada Makes MASSIVE Revelation On Using Recreational Drug

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who has played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, has made a shocking revelation that he has tested positive for recreational drug use and is serving a provisional suspension.

Rabada had left IPL 2025 last month after playing two games for Gujarat Titans. At that time, it was said from Gujarat Titans that Rabada had returned home to deal with a "significant personal matter".

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Rabada's transgression took place during the SA20 in January-February this year. He represented MI Cape Town in that tournament. The report further mentioned that the exact length of pacer sanction has not been confirmed. Rabada has since traveled back to India and his return to play is imminent.

Rabada, who has not played a match since March 29, issued a statement through South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) and apologised for his actions.

"As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug," Rabada said in his statement.

"I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing. I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft," he concluded.

However, the statement didn't mention what the recreational substance was for which he tested positive.

Rabada has played 70 Tests, 106 One-day Internationals and 65 T20Is for South Africa. He returned earlier this year from an injury.