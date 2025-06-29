Revealed: Harpreet Brar Spotted Bowling At Edgbaston Nets Ahead of 2nd Test, Has He Joined Main Squad?

As India team were grilling it hard preparing themselves for the second test against England, a familiar IPL face was seen during the practice session. It was Punjab Kings Spinner Harpreet Brar who was seen bowling to different Indian batters preparing them against left-arm spin. The spinner was part of Punjab Kings team that reached the final of IPL 2025. India already have Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad along with Ravindra Jadeja who played in the first test. Amidst this Brar who is not the part of the squad bowling in the nets caught attention and rumors started swirling.

Outfit Puts An End to Speculations

As rumors quickly surfaced, netizens were quick enough to notice that he was wearing a different training outfit compared to other players who were wearing the team's official kit suggesting he was invited as a net bowler and is not a part of the main squad.

Brar announced himself in the cricketing world with consistent IPL performances. He has been a part of Punjab Kings since 2019 and has represented them in 49 matches taking 35 wickets and scoring 244 runs. The 29-year-old has been deceiving batters with his slow left arm bowling with a perfect length. Along with his bowling, he has been a handy batter when the team needs someone who can score quick runs when needed.

Second Test Updates

The second test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham starting from July 2nd. According to reports Jasprit Bumrah will miss the second test due to his workload management, along with his absence the net sessions have also hinted that Prasdih Krishan who took five wickets but ended up giving runs with an economy of over 6 can be very well replaced with either Akashdeep Singh or Arshdeep Singh.

For England, Their ace pacer Jofra Archer has returned in the squad and is expected to play after four years. Ben Stokes led side that won the first game by five wickets is expected to cash on India's bowling woes and Lower Order conundrum.

India Squad for England Test Series:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk) (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.