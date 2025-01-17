Revealed: THIS Star Player To Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2025

When Delhi Capitals did not buy Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Fans were shocked and started wondering who would lead the side. The Delhi-based franchise roped in KL Rahul for Rs 14 crore and all of us were assuming that he would become the next skipper. But as per reports, Delhi is considering a different candidate to take over the captaincy duty.

As per ANI, Delhi Capitals are thinking of making Axar Patel the captain for the franchise starting from IPL 2025. India’s star allrounder has been playing for Delhi Capitals since 2019.

“It’s a bit premature to talk about the captaincy. Axar Patel has been with the franchise for a very long time and he was the vice-captain for the last cycle, so we don’t know whether it’s going to be Axar or whether it’s going to be somebody else,” Jindal had said.

Earlier, Axar led the team in the IPL 2024 game against Royal Challengers Bangalore after Rishabh Pant received a one-match suspension from the BCCI. The left-arm spinner has also been named as the vice-captain of the Indian team that will play five T20Is against England from January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Delhi Capitals Full IPL 2025 Squad

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Mitchell Starc (Rs. 11.75 crore), KL Rahul (Rs. 14 crore), Harry Brook (Rs. 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs. 9 crore), T. Natarajan (Rs. 10.75 crore), Karun Nair (Rs. 50 lakh), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 3.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs. 2.20 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs. 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs. 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs. 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs. 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs. 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs. 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs. 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs. 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs. 40 lakh).