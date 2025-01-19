Revealed: Why Mohammed Siraj Was Dropped From India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad?

On Saturday, the BCCI finalised India’s squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. But what made headlines was Mohammed Siraj’s exclusion from India’s 15-man Champions Trophy squad. Instead, the selectors showed faith in left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to complete the pace trio alongside Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

“We are not sure about Bumrah, whether he is going to play or not. So, we thought we wanted someone who can bowl with the new ball and at the backend. So, we picked Arshdeep to bowl at the backend. Shami, we all saw what he can do with the new ball,” Rohit explained.

Rohit also opened up about the reason as to why Siraj was not picked in India’s 15-man Champions Trophy squad.

“Siraj, his effectiveness comes down when he is not bowling with the new ball. It's an unfortunate thing that he has to miss out. But, we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role. I personally feel we have guys who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the middle, and bowl at the backend. With these three bowlers, we think we can do that,” the captain elaborated.

India’s skipper also supported the decision to pick Arshdeep in India’s squad.

“Arshdeep hasn’t played a lot of ODIs, but he has been in the white-ball set-up for a long time. I don’t think I feel comfortable saying he is not experienced. He has played T20Is and bowled under pressure.”

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja