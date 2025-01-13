Yograj Singh, father of former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has revealed why Arjun Tendulkar stopped training under him. Arjun, son of legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, trained briefly under former India cricketer Yograj in 2022.Later, Arjun went on to make his IPL debut the next year and put up some impressive performances in domestic cricket as well.

Recently, Yograj opened up on training Arjun and said that people didn't want Arjun's name associated with him after he scored a hundred in the Ranji Trophy and secured an IPL.

"Sachin's son. He comes here for 12 days and scores a hundred. When he scored a hundred on debut and then came back to IPL, people feared that his (Arjun) name will get stuck with him (Yograj). Are you understanding my point?,” Yograj said on 'Unfiltered by Samdish'.

Yograj further revealed that he even told Yuvraj to call Sachin and let Arjun train under him for a year.

"People are very afraid of name-sticking. I told Yuvi (Yuvraj) to call Sachin and ask him to give me Arjun for a year. See what happens after that," he said.

The 25-year-old Arjun has so far played 17 First-Class matches where he has scored 532 runs and picked 37 wickets. He has also played 5 IPL matches for Mumbai Indian in two seasons.

The all-rounder didn’t have a memorable season in the IPL 2024 as he played just one game and conceded 22 runs at an economy of 9.42.

During the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia, Mumbai Indians bought back Arjun for Rs 30 lakh. He is all set to feature in Mumbai's squad for the fourth straight season.