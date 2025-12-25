REVEALED ! Why Steve Smith-Led Australia Have Opted For All-Pace Attack For Boxing Day Test Against England

On the eve of the Boxing Day Test match, stand-in Australian skipper Steve Smith has revealed that they are yet to settle on their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne. Smith said selectors want another look at the MCG surface before settling on their attack for the fourth Test.

With the Ashes already secured, Australia head to Melbourne chasing a fourth straight victory, though the hosts have several selection calls to make ahead of the marquee Boxing Day Test.

With Nathan Lyon sidelined due to injury sustained in the Adelaide Test, another spinner Todd Murphy was added to the squad. However, Australia have opted to go in with four pacers for the big clash.



Steve Smith Reveals Why Australia Opted For All-pace Attack

According to the stand-in Australia skipper Steve Smith feels Melbourne pitch is going to offer plenty of movement during the Boxing Day Test and that's why they are playing four quicks.

"We're going to be playing four quicks and no spinner. (The pitch) has 10mm of grass, quite furry, quite green. I dare say it's going to offer quite a bit, particularly (day one) is similar conditions to today, quite cold and overcast so I dare say there's going to be quite a bit of movement," said Smith.

The final call on the playing XI will be taken post Australia’s last training session on Christmas morning.

"We've landed on a 12, we just want to take a look at the wicket tomorrow," said Smith.

Steve Smith Opens Up Todd Murphy's Non-Selection

Smith said the call to field four seamers was driven by the seam-friendly nature of the pitch and clarified that it was in no way a reflection of Todd Murphy’s ability.

Now, Murphy will have to wait to add to his seven Test caps, having last played for Australia in February earlier this year.

"You just got to play what surface you're presented with; this one looks like it's going to offer a fair bit of assistance for the seam bowlers and the weather throughout the week looks conducive for that too.

"I think if Nathan (Lyon) was (available), we'd probably still be having the same conversation as well, so it's certainly nothing to do with Todd's skill." said Smith.

Return Of Steve Smith After Missing Third Ashes Test

Notably, Steve Smith returns to the squad after missing the third Ashes Test due to an inner-ear issue.

In his absence, Usman Khawaja, who was initially set to miss the match, was promoted to bat at No.4, and the 39-year-old seized the opportunity with scores of 82 and 40, performances that helped him retain his place in the side for the Melbourne Test.

"I had a few bad days before the (Adelaide) Test and the first couple of days of the (match until) all my vestibular stuff settled down," said Smith.

"It was a shame to miss that one, it looked like a pretty nice wicket for batting. I was watching in the hotel those first two days and wished I could have been out there, but it was the right call at that stage (because) I was struggling.

(It was) fortunate that Usman was able to come in and play the way he did … in that first innings," he added.

Australia squad for 4th Test: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson