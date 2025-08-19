India have announced their 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title.

Interestingly, young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn't been picked in the Asia Cup 2025 despite his good IPL 2025 season with the bat for Rajasthan Royals. The 23-year-old Jaiswal scored 559 runs at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 159.71 in 14 matches of the IPL 2025 season with the help of six half-centuries.

After his impressive show in the IPL 2025, Jaiswal was expected to be picked in the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025. However, the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar said that Yashasvi will wait for his chance,

"With regard to Yashasvi, it's just unfortunate again. There's Abhishek Sharma: what he's done over the last year or so - plus he can bowl a little bit - he gives us that option if required. One of these guys was going to miss out. Yashasvi just has to wait for his chance," Agarkar told the reporters in a press conference.

Though he is not part of India's main squad, Jaiswal has been picked as the reserve player.

India, who are the defending champions, will play their Group A matches against UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively, while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

India squad For Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi

September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi

September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi

September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai

September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai

September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi

September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai

September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai

September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai

September 28 – Final, Dubai