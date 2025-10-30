Revenge Or Repeat? India Look To End Australia’s Dominance In World Cup Semi-Final Showdown

Eight years after India’s famous victory over Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final, powered by Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171 at Derby, the two sides meet again with the stakes just as high. Only this time, the Aussies enter unbeaten, while India carries the hopes of a billion fans dreaming of revenge.

A Rivalry Defined by History

India and Australia share one of the fiercest rivalries in women’s cricket. In the 2017 World Cup, India stunned the defending champions by 36 runs to storm into the final, a victory that transformed women’s cricket in India forever. Harmanpreet’s knock became folklore, symbolising power, belief, and fearless cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Since then, however, Australia have reasserted dominance, winning the 2022 World Cup, multiple Ashes series, and Commonwealth Games gold. In ODIs, Australia lead the head-to-head with 49 wins in 60 matches, underlining their long-standing superiority. Yet, as history shows, India has a knack for rising in big moments.

Road to the 2025 Semi-final

Australia have been the most consistent side in the tournament, unbeaten in the group stage and brimming with confidence. Their highlight came in Visakhapatnam earlier this month, when they chased down a record 331 against India, with Alyssa Healy’s 142 guiding them to victory, the highest successful chase in women’s ODI history.

On the other hand, India’s campaign has been a mix of brilliance and resilience. Smriti Mandhana has been in sublime form with back-to-back centuries, Pratika Rawal's explosive starts, and Deepti Sharma’s all-round composure have anchored India’s progress. Their bowlers, especially Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, have found rhythm at the right time, giving India the belief that they can stop the Australian juggernaut.

What Lies Ahead?

As India prepares to face Australia once again in the semi-final of the 2025 Cricket World Cup, all eyes are on whether Harmanpreet Kaur's Women can deliver another dominant performance reminiscent of their 2017 triumph and avenge their group-stage defeat. Will India break Australia’s unbeaten streak, or will they go into yet another final to meet South Africa?