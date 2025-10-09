Richa Ghosh Breaks Records In Style, Becomes First Indian To Achieve Major ODI Milestone

India’s young wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh etched her name in the history books during the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, becoming the first Indian keeper-batter to cross 1,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone came in style as she hammered a breathtaking 94 off just 77 deliveries against South Africa.

Richa Ghosh’s Record-Breaking Innings

Walking in at a precarious stage of the innings, Richa displayed remarkable composure and aggression. Her innings featured 11 fours and 4 sixes, rescuing India from a top-order collapse and propelling them to a competitive total. Her attacking intent and calmness under pressure once again showcased why she is regarded as one of India’s brightest young stars.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ghosh also stitched a crucial 88-run partnership with Sneh Rana for the eighth wicket, which became the fourth-highest stand for the 8th wicket in Women’s ODI history. Her knock was not only vital for India’s innings recovery but also underlined her ability to take charge in difficult situations.

Historic Feat and Career Milestones

With this innings, Richa became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score 1,000 ODI runs, a landmark that even legends like Anju Jain and Karuna Jain could not achieve. She also set a world record for the most runs scored while batting at No. 8 or below in Women’s ODIs, proving her ability to turn games from the lower order.

Since making her debut in 2020, Richa has built a reputation for her fearless batting, quick reflexes behind the stumps, and match-winning ability. Her latest milestone solidifies her growing legacy as one of India’s most promising modern-day cricketers.

Match Summary

India, batting first, recovered from an early slump to post 251 all out in 49.5 overs, thanks to Ghosh’s counterattacking knock. In reply, South Africa faltered under scoreboard pressure, losing wickets at regular intervals. India’s disciplined bowling, led by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma, ensured a comfortable victory and strengthened India’s World Cup campaign.

As India aims for World Cup glory, Richa’s form and finishing prowess will play a pivotal role in their success story.