Ricky Ponting backs Shreyas Iyer as India’s next T20 captain after Suryakumar Yadav era, says this...

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed Shreyas Iyer to become India's next T20 captain after Suryakumar Yadav, praising the Punjab Kings skipper for his current form and leadership qualities. Ponting said Iyer is among the strongest contenders to lead India in the shortest format in the coming years.

Speaking to PTI, Ponting said Iyer remains one of the leading candidates to captain India in T20 cricket in the future. "There are several contenders, but he’s one of the main contenders as far as I’m concerned."

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The former Australian skipper further praised Iyer’s development both as a batter and leader over the past few seasons. "He’s a much more mature player than he’s probably ever been in his whole career. He’s completely on top of his game now," he added.

Ponting also admitted that he remains surprised whenever Iyer is left out of India's T20 setup despite his strong performances and leadership record.

Iyer’s captaincy rise in IPL

Shreyas Iyer's reputation as a captain has grown significantly over the last few years in the IPL. The 31-year-old guided Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024 before moving to Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 seasons for INR 26.75 crore.

Under Ponting and Iyer, PBKS enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, reaching their first IPL final in 11 years during the 2025 season.

Punjab carried that momentum into IPL 2026 and dominated the first half of the tournament, remaining unbeaten in their opening seven matches before suffering a dramatic dip in form with six straight defeats.

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Despite the slump, Punjab Kings are still mathematically alive in the playoff race heading into their final league match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Ponting backs PBKS and Iyer to bounce back

Ponting expressed confidence in both his side and captain ahead of the crucial clash against Lucknow.

"I’m pretty sure he’ll bounce back in this last game that we’ve got. If he stands up and makes a big score, then we’re a good chance of winning the game," Ponting said.

The Australian great also highlighted how difficult it is to maintain consistency across a long IPL season.

"There are going to be times when you have your ups and downs as an individual and as a team," he explained.

Ponting On PBKS dressing room atmosphere

Despite Punjab Kings recent struggles and criticism on social media, Ponting insisted negativity has not affected the team environment. "There haven't been any off-field things that I've had to worry about as a coach," Ponting said.

He added that the team now needs to focus on rediscovering the fearless cricket that made them one of the most dangerous sides earlier in the season. "At our best, we’ve been the most fearless team in the tournament," Ponting concluded.

Punjab Kings have lost six consecutive matches and are now staring at elimination. They must win their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and hope other results go in their favour to qualify for the playoffs.