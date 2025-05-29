Former Australian captain and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has strongly advocated for Arshdeep Singh's inclusion in India's playing XI for the upcoming Test series against England, commencing on June 20 at Headingley.

Ponting, who has closely worked with Arshdeep in the IPL, praised the 26-year-old's character and work ethic, describing him as a "great character to have around the team" and "very skillful." He emphasized the value of having a left-arm pacer like Arshdeep in the squad, noting that his inclusion would provide a crucial point of difference in the bowling attack.

Highlighting Arshdeep's experience with the Duke's ball during his stint with Kent in the County Championship, Ponting believes this exposure will be beneficial in English conditions. He also pointed out Arshdeep's height, approximately 6'4", which could help him extract additional bounce on English pitches.

Arshdeep's domestic red-ball record includes 66 wickets in 21 first-class matches, and he has been a consistent performer in India's T20I setup. With uncertainties surrounding the availability of senior pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Ponting's endorsement adds weight to the argument for Arshdeep's Test debut.

As India prepares for the challenging English tour, Ponting's support underscores the potential impact Arshdeep Singh could have in the Test arena.

Match Preview: PBKS vs RCB – IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

The much-awaited Qualifier 1 will take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Both teams have built strong momentum heading into the knockout phase. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, comes in with a six-match winning streak and appears settled across departments. The return of Josh Hazlewood bolsters their bowling attack, while Phil Salt, Patidar, and Livingstone offer power through the middle.

PBKS, under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership, have looked tactically sound with a deep batting unit including Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, and Marcus Stoinis. Their bowling unit is strengthened by the return of Yuzvendra Chahal, who could play a key role against RCB’s right-heavy batting lineup.