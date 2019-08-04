Ricky Ponting feels Tim Paine should use Steve Smith's experience

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting lavishly praised `experienced guy` Steve Smith and said that it would be silly if Tim Paine does not use him on the field to strategise the game.

"I read a bit of that stuff this morning, with people online going on about the fact that he shouldn`t be doing it because he`s not captain. That`s an absolute load of rubbish. He`s not captain. He`s not tossing the coin and he`s not picking the team. But an experienced guy like him with a cricket brain that he`s got, Tim would be silly to not try and tap into that and not try to use him when he can," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

Ponting`s comments came in after Smith was seen offering advice to bowlers and discussing with Paine on numerous occasions during the first Ashes Test match. Smith is not allowed to be the team`s captain until March 2020 because of his involvement in the last year`s ball-tampering scandal.

Ponting said that the team relies on Smith heavily.

"He`s served his time as far as his playing suspension goes and everyone knows he can`t captain again until next year. He`s part of a team that is relying on him heavily for his experience, so he can help in whichever way and wherever he possibly can," he said.

Ponting further said: "And I`m sure if Painey or anyone around the team wasn`t happy with it, then it wouldn`t be happening."