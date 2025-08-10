Ricky Ponting Hails Evolved Bazball, Warns Australia Ahead of Ashes 2025

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on England’s aggressive Test cricket approach, popularly known as Bazball, noting how it has matured and evolved since its inception. With the next Ashes series fast approaching, Ponting believes the current version of Bazball could pose a significant challenge for Australia.

Speaking after England’s hard-fought 2-2 Test series draw against India, Ponting observed that the team had found a better balance between controlled aggression and situational awareness. “When Bazball first came in, it was all-out attack. Now they’ve fine-tuned it. They still play positive cricket, but they’ve learned when to pull back and adapt to conditions,” he said.

England Under Brendon McCullum

Bazball, a term coined to describe England’s ultra-aggressive batting under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, has been both celebrated and criticised for its high-risk, high-reward style. However, recent performances suggest England have added a tactical layer to their approach, making it less predictable and more adaptable against top-class opposition.

Ricky Ponting Appraises Bazball Approach

“I’m as Aussie as anyone, and I love watching the way they play. The Aussies embraced it and learnt about it the last time they were here. They’ll have an understanding now of what is a slightly more refined version of what England started a few years ago,” Ponting told The Times.

“I think they can, and they will try. It’s the way they naturally play, and it’s the way the coaches and captain want them to play. It’s the way they need to play; it just sets up everything for England, putting immediate pressure back on the bowlers. You have to adapt quickly. They probably hold the key in Australia. If they can bat well at the top and set things up, that will give them a good chance in the series,” he added.

What to expect?

With the Ashes looming, cricket fans are already anticipating the clash of styles, England’s fearless batting versus Australia’s disciplined, relentless bowling. If Ponting’s assessment proves accurate, the upcoming series could produce some of the most thrilling Test cricket in recent memory.