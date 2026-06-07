Ricky Ponting reveals he backed Shreyas Iyer for India T20I captaincy before BCCI decision, says 'I've been endorsing him...'

Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's new T20I captain has received a major endorsement former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who revealed that he had been backing the Mumbai batter for the leadership role for quite some time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday named Shreyas as India's new T20I skipper, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said the decision was based on Shreyas consistent performances and leadership credentials developed over the past few seasons.

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Ponting, who has worked closely with Shreyas at both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in the IPL, said he had repeatedly conveyed his belief in the batter's leadership abilities.

Ponting's backing for Shreyas

Speaking to The Times of India, Ponting said he had recommended Shreyas for the captaincy role and believes Indian cricket will benefit from the decision. "I've been the one endorsing him for the role and telling the Indian selectors that if they give him a chance, I don't think they'll be disappointed," Ponting said.

The former Australian skipper described the appointment as a reward for the hard work Shreyas has put in over several years. "It's terrific recognition for the hard work he has put in over a long period of time, and I'm sure he'll do a great job as captain of India," he added.

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IPL leadership strengthened his case

Shreyas rise as a captain has been backed by strong results in the IPL. He led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title before guiding Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final in his first season with the franchise.

Under his leadership, Punjab Kings remained competitive again in IPL 2026, while Shreyas continued to contribute with the bat. Across the last two IPL seasons for PBKS, he scored 604 runs and 498 runs respectively, including a century.

Ponting highlighted that Shreyas' growth as a leader has been just as impressive as his development as a batter.

'A Better captain and a better leader'

According to Ponting, the current version of Shreyas is more mature and better equipped to handle the demands of leading India."He's certainly a better captain now, a better leader, and probably a more mature and more well-rounded person now," Ponting said.

The World Cup-winning captain also pointd to the way Shreyas has responded to setbacks during his career, saying the batter has consistenly focused on improving rather than dwelling on disappointments.

Ponting noted that captaincy of the Indian team comes with immense scrutiny and pressure but believes Shreyas has repeatedly shown the ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Ponting plans to congratulate Shreyas

The Punjab Kings head coach said he intends to personally call Shreyas and congratulate him on receiving one of the biggest responsibilities in world cricket. "So, yeah, I'm absolutely thrilled for him. Now that it's official, I'll actually give him a call and have a chat with him and congratulate him," Ponting said.

Shreyas will begin his tenure as India's T20I captain in the upcoming series against Ireland and England. He is also set to lead the Indian side at the Asian Games later this year.

The appointment marks another significant milestone in the 31-year-old's career, with Indian cricket now placing its faith in one of the country's most successful recent IPL captains.