Ricky Ponting Sends Tough Message To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ahead Of India vs Australia 2025 ODI Series

In a stirring message to India’s veteran batting stalwarts, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has emphasized that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should focus on short-term goals rather than solely looking ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup. The advice comes as both players return to the international fold after a seven-month hiatus, facing scrutiny over their recent form in the ODI series against Australia.

Kohli and Rohit Struggle in Perth: A Wake-Up Call

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The opening ODI in Perth was a harsh reminder of the challenges that come with a long break from international cricket. Rohit Sharma managed only eight runs, while Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, intensifying debates over their future roles in the team. Both players, who retired from T20Is and Test cricket last year, now have limited opportunities to prove themselves in the 50-over format, making every innings crucial for their 2027 World Cup ambitions.

Ravi Shastri, former India coach, highlighted the challenging conditions in Perth as a factor. “The pitch was tricky, the toss went Australia’s way, and fast bowlers exploited the extra bounce. Coming back after a long layoff, it’s natural to be rusty,” Shastri explained. The emphasis now shifts to the second ODI in Adelaide, where both players aim to bounce back and regain confidence.

Ponting’s Message: Don’t Just Wait for 2027

Speaking ahead of the India vs Australia second ODI, Ponting stressed that a mindset of “I’ve achieved everything in the game” can be detrimental, even for cricket legends like Kohli and Rohit.

“You still have to have some really short-term goals and not just be hanging on to try and get through to the 2027 World Cup,” Ponting said on ICC Review.

The former Australian skipper pointed out that Kohli has always been highly motivated and suggested that both players set tangible goals for this series in Australia. Finding their peak form now, rather than waiting for the next major tournament, is key to extending their impact on the international stage.

The Road to Adelaide: Redemption on the Cards

India’s veteran batsmen will have a chance to recalibrate in Adelaide. With a few days to practice and acclimatize to conditions, the duo can focus on regaining rhythm and building momentum. Experts believe that if Kohli and Rohit rediscover their touch, they can still play pivotal roles in India’s ODI setup, especially given the limited international schedule.

Age is also a consideration—Rohit Sharma is approaching 39, while Virat Kohli will turn 37 next month. In such a scenario, every innings and every series becomes vital not just for personal milestones but also for India’s strategic plans ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Veteran Presence Still Crucial for Team India

Despite the recent setbacks, both Kohli and Rohit remain cornerstones of the Indian batting lineup. Ponting reaffirmed that at their absolute best, they are guaranteed selections in India’s best XI. However, consistency in the upcoming matches is the litmus test. Short-term performance will determine whether these cricket icons can maintain their status as game-changers in the ODI format.