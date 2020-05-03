Ricky Ponting shares throwback picture of 1998 Commonwealth Games jacket

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday shared a throwback picture of the jacket which he donned during his side's clash against South Africa in the summit showdown of 1998 Commonwealth Games.

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared a throwback picture of his jacket which was signed by his fellow cricketers.

Along with the picture, Ponting said that the match was one of the few occassions when Australia were not good enough and South Africa outplayed them totally in the gold medal match.

"Found my jacket from the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. One of the few occasions we weren't good enough in a big tournament, South Africa outplayed us in the gold medal game," Ponting tweeted.

Found my jacket from the Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games in 1998. One of the few occasions we weren't good enough in a big tournament, South Africa outplayed us in the gold medal game. pic.twitter.com/8Mh6jJ1XP3 — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) May 3, 2020

During the clash, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shaun Pollock tore apart the Australian batting line-up as he finished with an outstanding figures of four for 19 in his nine overs to help South Africa bundle out Australia for 183 runs in 49.3 overs.

Besides Pollock, Paul Adams bagged two wickets while Nicky Boje also chipped in with a wicket for his national side.

Australian skipper Steve Waugh was the top scorer fo Australia with an unbeaten knock of 90 runs.

In reply, opener Mike Rindel (67) smashed a half-century while Jacques Kallis well-supported him with a handy 44 to help South Africa chase down the target with 24 balls to spare.

For Australia, former spinner Darren Lehmann claimed three wickets, while Gavin Robertson and Damien Fleming claimed two and a wicket, respectively.