Ricky Ponting Slams Shubman Gill’s Captaincy As England Dominate Day 2 Of Manchester Test

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting launched a scathing critique of Indian captain Shubman Gill's tactical decisions after England surged ahead on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford. With India failing to build on their early advantage, Ponting did not hold back in questioning the captaincy calls that allowed England to seize control of the match.

England Openers Dominate as India Falters

After Rishabh Pant's courageous 54 helped India post a competitive 358 in the first innings, England responded with authority. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett stitched a formidable 166-run partnership, blunting India’s pace attack and shifting the momentum entirely in England’s favor.

By stumps, England had reached 225/2, trailing by only 133 runs with eight wickets in hand and a well-set Joe Root anchoring the innings. While the pitch remained friendly for batting, Ponting emphasized that India's problems were more strategic than situational.

Ponting Criticizes New-Ball Strategy

One of Ponting’s key grievances was India’s decision to hand the new ball to debutant Anshul Kamboj instead of experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj. Kamboj, nervous and erratic early on, leaked runs and allowed Duckett to find rhythm quickly.

"I think they were tactically off as well. Kamboj shouldn't have taken the new ball. I didn't like that from the start. Five of Duckett's first six boundaries were behind square leg, so tactically they were wrong. I think Bumrah is bowling from the wrong end. Most of the wickets have fallen from the Statham end, and he's done most of his work bowling from the Anderson end,” Ponting told Sky Sports Cricket.

Bumrah’s Bowling End Raises Eyebrows

Ponting further questioned why Jasprit Bumrah, India’s strike bowler, was deployed from the Anderson End when previous wickets in the match had predominantly fallen from the Statham End. “Why would you take your best bowler and not give him the most effective end? That’s basic Test match planning. They got that wrong,” Ponting stated. This misstep, he argued, allowed the England openers to settle in without pressure, with the field settings also appearing passive despite the aggressive start by Duckett.

Match Situation - England in Command

With England poised to surpass India’s total and Joe Root looking steady, the visitors will need to find breakthroughs quickly on Day 3. Meanwhile, the spotlight remains on Shubman Gill. With every decision now under the microscope, the young skipper faces an early test of temperament, adaptability, and tactical nous in the cauldron of English conditions.