Ricky Ponting Slams Siraj After Costly Boundary Catch Blunder In Fifth Test Against England

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting offered no leniency to Mohammed Siraj after a costly mistake during the final hour of the morning session on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at The Oval on Sunday.

England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root were mounting a strong counterattack that threatened India’s chances of levelling the series. India had an opportunity to break the partnership when Prasidh Krishna induced a top-edge from Brook off the very first ball of the 35th over. As the ball soared high, Prasidh celebrated in anticipation, believing the dismissal was sealed.

However, Siraj, who settled under the ball and completed the catch, unknowingly stepped back onto the boundary rope, converting what should have been a wicket into a six. Realizing the error, Siraj buried his face in his hands, visibly dejected by the magnitude of his mistake.

Brook, buoyed by the reprieve, capitalized on the lifeline and remained unbeaten at the end of the session. Ponting questioned Siraj’s decision-making at the critical moment.

“What was he thinking? He wasn’t thinking at all. He didn’t have to move to take the catch, so how costly might that be? Brook is still in and reads the bowlers so well. He bats in a Test match the way you’d try and read a bowler in T20,” Ponting told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, former India coach Ravi Shastri praised the intensity of the session, highlighting the fierce battle for dominance between the two sides.

“That session was Test cricket at its best. It was a watchful first hour with good bowling and plenty of chatter out there, fielders getting in the face of the batters,” Shastri remarked.

India’s bowlers, led by Prasidh and Siraj, had earlier struck twice to leave England at 106/3 in pursuit of a daunting 373-run target. But Brook’s aggressive strokeplay swung the momentum back England’s way.

Shastri compared Brook’s innings to the counterattacking style of India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant.

“India picked up a couple of wickets, but then came the counterattack. In a seesaw battle, England took the momentum. Harry Brook did a Rishabh Pant. I liked his anticipation. It was clear he wanted to score runs and be disruptive,” Shastri added.