Ricky Ponting was my 'hero' growing up, reveals Marcus Stoinis

Australia`s Marcus Stoinis on Sunday said former cricketer Ricky Ponting was his hero when he was growing up.

"Ricky Ponting, my God, he has been my hero for a long time. And Matthew Hayden was the guy I wanted to bat like when I was growing up," Stoinis said during a live chat on Delhi Capitals` official Instagram handle.

Stoinis, who have played both Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Bash League (BBL), said these are the two strongest T20 tournaments in the world.

"They are, in my opinion, the two strongest T20 tournaments in the world and they are very hard to compare," he said.

Stoinis also expressed his concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and said although, the situation is bad, people are getting time to spend time with their family.

"I think we are pretty lucky here in Australia. It is obviously serious all over the world and we are taking it very seriously here. I am in Perth at the moment and everyone is in lockdown, you are allowed to go for a walk and exercise but apart from that it is pretty much staying at home," Stoinis said.

"It (getting time to spend with the family) is a big positive. As bad as it is, the perks or the things that you can take away is that you get the time to spend at home and stay close to your loved ones," he added.