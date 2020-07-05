Ricky Ponting welcomes puppy 'Eloise' to family--Pic inside

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting is a dog lover and now, he has welcomed a new puppy to his house.

On Saturday, the 45-year-old took to his official Instagram account and introduced the new family member with his followers by posting a picture of his new dog.

Ponting also revealed that he had lost his dog 'Cleo' some time ago, but the family is now excited to welcome their new puppy 'Eloise'.

"Some time ago now our beautiful dog Cleo passed away. It’s been a very sad and difficult time for our family, she was the best little companion and we miss her everyday. Today we’re ready to bring joy back to our house and we’re very excited to welcome Eloise," he tweeted.

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and fast bowler Pat Cummins were quick to shower their love on the new member of Ricky's family.

While Stoinis commented,'This is very cute Ricky', Cummins simply replied with three heart emoticons.

On a related note, Ponting amassed 13,378 runs in 168 Tests, 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs and 401 runs in 17 Twenty20Is he played for Australia during his career.

Ponting, who played his last Test in 2012, smashed a total of 71 centuries across the three formats--which is the most international tons scored by any Australian. He is also the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game.