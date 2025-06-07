‘Right Move At The Right Time’: Ricky Ponting Backs Shubman Gill As India's New Test Captain Ahead Of England Series
As India gears up for their challenging five-match Test series against England, beginning June 20 at Headingley, Leeds, a new era in Indian cricket is officially underway. Following the retirement of legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket, 25-year-old Shubman Gill has been handed the reins of leadership, a bold move that has garnered both praise and skepticism.
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has thrown his full support behind the decision, calling it a smart long-term investment in Indian cricket's future.
"Right Move at the Right Time" – Ponting on Gill’s Appointment
Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting said, “I think it’s the right move. A lot of pundits may have expected Jasprit Bumrah to be named captain, but considering his injury history, it’s not a practical choice. You need a captain who’s regularly available, and Gill fits that bill perfectly.”
Ponting, who has worked with Gill during IPL stints, applauded the young batter's temperament and leadership maturity, particularly in how he managed the Gujarat Titans through a turbulent IPL 2025 campaign.
“Leadership suits him. He carries himself well, and most importantly, he scores runs, a crucial quality for any captain. I believe the timing is right, and Gill can become a great Test captain,” Ponting added.
Where Should Gill Bat? Ponting Suggests No. 4
While confident in Gill’s captaincy, Ponting shared his thoughts on where Gill should bat during the England series. Gill has alternated between opener and No. 3 in his 32-Test career, but Ponting feels he might benefit from a slightly lower position.
“I think Sudharsan and Jaiswal will open. Sudharsan looks classy and technically sound. At No. 3, they might opt for someone with more experience like KL Rahul or Karun Nair. That would allow Shubman to slot in at No. 4, easing the pressure on him as a young captain.”
A Promising New Top Order
Ponting projected India’s potential top five for the series as follows:
Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal
No. 3: KL Rahul or Karun Nair
No. 4: Shubman Gill
No. 5: Karun Nair (if not at No. 3) or another middle-order option
The former Australian skipper believes that while India is entering a transition phase, the depth in young talent gives them an edge over other teams.
Replacing Legends, Building A Future
“It’s never easy to replace legends like Rohit and Virat,” Ponting acknowledged. “But if any country can do it seamlessly, it’s India. Their bench strength is unmatched, and we’ve seen youngsters like Jaiswal adapt quickly to international cricket. The challenge is replacing the experience, not the skill.”
Despite being a young side, India will still have experienced campaigners like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah to guide the transition.
Arshdeep Singh: A Left-Field Pick with Big Potential
Ponting also commented on the surprise inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in India’s squad. While some saw it as a gamble, Ponting praised the decision, citing Arshdeep’s County experience and his success under English conditions.
“I’d start with Arshdeep in the playing XI. He’s skillful, understands the conditions, and the Duke's ball will help him swing it late. Having a left-armer adds a valuable dimension to India’s bowling attack,” Ponting said.
England Tour: A New Chapter for Indian Test Cricket
India’s upcoming tour is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle and marks the beginning of a new era without Kohli and Rohit. With Shubman Gill at the helm and a fresh crop of young stars waiting to shine, this tour could define India’s Test future for years to come.
