Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has thrown his full support behind the decision, calling it a smart long-term investment in Indian cricket's future.

"Right Move at the Right Time" – Ponting on Gill’s Appointment

Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting said, “I think it’s the right move. A lot of pundits may have expected Jasprit Bumrah to be named captain, but considering his injury history, it’s not a practical choice. You need a captain who’s regularly available, and Gill fits that bill perfectly.”

Ponting, who has worked with Gill during IPL stints, applauded the young batter's temperament and leadership maturity, particularly in how he managed the Gujarat Titans through a turbulent IPL 2025 campaign.

“Leadership suits him. He carries himself well, and most importantly, he scores runs, a crucial quality for any captain. I believe the timing is right, and Gill can become a great Test captain,” Ponting added.

Where Should Gill Bat? Ponting Suggests No. 4

While confident in Gill’s captaincy, Ponting shared his thoughts on where Gill should bat during the England series. Gill has alternated between opener and No. 3 in his 32-Test career, but Ponting feels he might benefit from a slightly lower position.

“I think Sudharsan and Jaiswal will open. Sudharsan looks classy and technically sound. At No. 3, they might opt for someone with more experience like KL Rahul or Karun Nair. That would allow Shubman to slot in at No. 4, easing the pressure on him as a young captain.”

A Promising New Top Order

Ponting projected India’s potential top five for the series as follows:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

No. 3: KL Rahul or Karun Nair

No. 4: Shubman Gill

No. 5: Karun Nair (if not at No. 3) or another middle-order option

The former Australian skipper believes that while India is entering a transition phase, the depth in young talent gives them an edge over other teams.

Replacing Legends, Building A Future

“It’s never easy to replace legends like Rohit and Virat,” Ponting acknowledged. “But if any country can do it seamlessly, it’s India. Their bench strength is unmatched, and we’ve seen youngsters like Jaiswal adapt quickly to international cricket. The challenge is replacing the experience, not the skill.”

Despite being a young side, India will still have experienced campaigners like KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah to guide the transition.

Arshdeep Singh: A Left-Field Pick with Big Potential

Ponting also commented on the surprise inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in India’s squad. While some saw it as a gamble, Ponting praised the decision, citing Arshdeep’s County experience and his success under English conditions.

“I’d start with Arshdeep in the playing XI. He’s skillful, understands the conditions, and the Duke's ball will help him swing it late. Having a left-armer adds a valuable dimension to India’s bowling attack,” Ponting said.

England Tour: A New Chapter for Indian Test Cricket

India’s upcoming tour is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle and marks the beginning of a new era without Kohli and Rohit. With Shubman Gill at the helm and a fresh crop of young stars waiting to shine, this tour could define India’s Test future for years to come.