Rilee Rossouw Registers 34th T20 Duck, Enters Unwanted List With Glenn Maxwell, Sunil Narine

South African batter Rilee Rossouw had a forgettable outing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) opener, getting dismissed for a duck. The dismissal not only ended his innings early but also pushed him into the list of players with the most ducks in T20 cricket history.

Match Summary

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who had won just two of their last 20 CPL matches across 2023 and 2024, started the 13th edition with a convincing win over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Under new captain Jason Holder and coach Simon Helmot, debutant UAE spinner Waqar Salamkheil starred with a four-wicket haul as the Falcons were restricted to 121.

The Patriots chased the target in 15 overs for a strong net run rate boost, losing four wickets along the way, including Rilee Rossouw for a duck to Rahkeem Cornwall. It was Rossouw’s 34th T20 duck, equalling Jason Roy for the joint-fifth most, with Sunil Narine leading the list at 50.

A Tough Start to CPL 2025

Walking out with high expectations in the opening match, Rossouw failed to open his account, adding another zero to his career tally. His 34th duck in T20s came in his 364th innings.

Most Ducks in T20 Cricket - The Current List

Rossouw now shares the fifth spot on the all-time unwanted list for ducks in T20s. Here’s how the rankings stand:

50: Sunil Narine (362 innings)

46: Rashid Khan (289 innings)

45: Alex Hales (499 innings)

37: Glenn Maxwell (454 innings)

34: Rilee Rossouw (364 innings)

34: Jason Roy (399 innings)

Experience Comes With All Kinds of Records

While a duck is far from an ideal start, being on this list also reflects Rossouw’s longevity in T20 cricket. With hundreds of matches played across leagues worldwide, even top-tier batters face challenging days at the crease. Despite the unwanted milestone, Rossouw remains one of the most explosive left-handed batters in modern cricket and will be eager to bounce back as the CPL progresses.