/Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj wedding date: When and where will they marry?

"It started during the COVID years when the IPL was in Mumbai," Rinku said. "I saw her photo on a fan page about some voting in her village. I thought she was perfect for me, but I was unsure about texting her at first. When she liked a couple of my photos, I finally messaged her, and that's how it began. Soon, we were talking regularly, even before matches. That's when I started feeling the love in 2022," said Rinku, as quoted by Times Of India.