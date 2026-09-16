/Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj wedding date: When and where will they marry?

India cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj are set to take their relationship to the next stage, with the couple scheduled to get married as per India Today on December 4 in Lucknow. The wedding will be held at the Ramada Hotel, with preparations now underway after the date and venue were finalised by both families. The ceremony is expected to bring together family members, close relatives and special guests. Priya Saroj represents the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, while Rinku remains one of India's prominent T20 cricketers.
The couple had exchanged rings on June 8, 2025, at The Centrum Hotel in Lucknow. Their engagement had attracted considerable attention, with figures from both cricket and politics attending the private celebration.
How Rinku Singh And Priya Saroj Met
Rinku had previously spoken about the beginning of his relationship with Priya following their engagement in 2025. According to the cricketer, he first came across her photograph on a fan page while the IPL was being played in Mumbai during the COVID years.
He initially hesitated to contact her. However, after noticing that Priya had liked some of his photographs, Rinku eventually decided to send her a message. Their conversations then became regular, including interactions before his matches.
"It started during the COVID years when the IPL was in Mumbai," Rinku said. "I saw her photo on a fan page about some voting in her village. I thought she was perfect for me, but I was unsure about texting her at first. When she liked a couple of my photos, I finally messaged her, and that's how it began. Soon, we were talking regularly, even before matches. That's when I started feeling the love in 2022," said Rinku, as quoted by Times Of India.
Priya has also been seen supporting Rinku from the stands, including appearances at Eden Gardens during his matches for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rinku Singh Fresh From UP T20 League Triumph
The wedding announcement comes shortly after Rinku enjoyed a major domestic success as captain. He led Meerut Mavericks to the Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2026 title, with the team defeating Lucknow Falcons by 94 runs in the final on September 6. Meerut posted 203/7 before dismissing Lucknow for 109 in 16 overs. Divyansh Joshi produced the decisive batting performance, smashing 105 from 40 balls, while Vishal Chaudhary claimed four wickets. Rinku scored 1 from 2 balls in the final, but his team completed the campaign with the trophy.
Rinku is currently not part of India's T20I squad for the ongoing Afghanistan series. His latest achievement as Meerut captain, however, adds another notable chapter to a period that has also seen his personal life move towards a major milestone. The couple will now prepare for their December 4 wedding in Lucknow. Rinku may be announced as KKR's next captain after Ajinkya Rahane's retirement and lack of options.
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