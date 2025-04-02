Rinku Singh Asks Rohit Sharma For Bat, Tilak Varma’s Witty Taunt Steals the Show

Rinku Singh who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was spotted in Mumbai Indians' dressing room on Monday in order to meet his Indian team colleagues. Rinku who was standing with India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was also teased by Tilak Varma.

The Mumbai-based franchise shared a video on their social media handle which went viral in seconds. In the video that has been doing rounds on social media, Tilak started off by taunting Rinku after he asked for a bat from Rohit Sharma despite having a good one with himself. This was not the first time that Rinku approached a senior player for his bat as last time he was spotted asking Virat Kohli for the same.

But then, it looked like another KKR young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi got a bat from Rohit Sharma as he was spotted posing with the CEAT bat. Earlier, during the IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders, young Ashwani Kumar wreaked havoc as he scalped four wickets, helping his team win the game by eight wickets.

On the back of Ashwani’s four-wicket haul, Mumbai Indians bundled out KKR to just 116 runs. In reply, Ryan Rickelton smashed his maiden IPL fifty as Mumbai chased down the target with more than seven overs to spare.

Even though Mumbai Indians won the game, their biggest concern has been Rohit Sharma’s poor form with the bat. The former MI skipper has failed to make an impact with the bat, scoring just 8 and 13 in the two games he played. The last time when Rohit made an impact with the bat transpired way back during IPL 2016 where he collected more than 450 runs. He scored 417 runs last season at an average of 32.08 and managed to register just two 50-plus scores.