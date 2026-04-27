Rinku Singh breaks MS Dhoni’s 15-year-old record, scripts history in IPL 2026 with rescue act for KKR

In a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) , Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Rinku Singh delivered a match-defining performance that not only rescued his team from a collapse but also etched his name into the history books.

On Sunday night at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Rinku smashed an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes to rewrite the record books by surpassing a long-standing milestone held by the legendary MS Dhoni.



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Breaking 15-Year-Old Landmark

By smashing an unbeaten 83 off 51 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Rinku Singh now holds the record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at No. 6 in the first innings of an IPL match.

This knock shattered MS Dhoni's long-standing record for the highest score by a No. 6 batter from India in the first innings of an IPL match.

Dhoni had set the benchmark with a gritty 70 not out off 40 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) back in 2011 - a record that stood untouched for 15 years, until Rinku's clinical display in Lucknow.



Rescue Act In Low-Scoring Thriller

The Knight Riders were in absolute shambles after LSG’s Mohsin Khan (5/23) tore through the top order, leaving KKR gasping at 93/7 in the 15th over. While wickets tumbled around him, Rinku played the "anchor-turned-aggressor" role to perfection under tremendous pressure.

He formed a crucial eighth-wicket partnership with Sunil Narine, adding 62 runs off just 30 balls. His explosive finishing, including a brutal assault in the death overs, propelled KKR to a competitive 155/7 in 20 overs.

The match went down to the wire, ending in a tie. In the Super Over, Rinku's all-round brilliance shone again: he took key catches and sealed the victory with a boundary off the first ball he faced, as KKR defended a minimal target after Sunil Narine's heroics with the ball.

Leading All-Time List

While Rinku took the crown for the highest Indian score at No. 6 (1st innings), he also moved into the elite bracket of all batters in this category:

Player Score Team vs Opponent Year

Andre Russell 88* KKR vs CSK 2018

Rinku Singh 83* KKR vs LSG 2026

MS Dhoni 70* CSK vs RCB 2011

Ryan ten Doeschate 70* KKR vs MI 2011

Kieron Pollard 70 MI vs RR 2015

Looking Ahead

At 28, Rinku Singh continues to mature into a complete T20 player - explosive with the bat and sharp in the field. His ability to absorb pressure early and unleash big hits later has drawn comparisons to legends, and this innings adds to his growing legacy that includes the famous five sixes in the 2023 IPL chase against Gujarat Titans.

For KKR, who have relied on such cameos amid inconsistency, this performance could mark a turning point in their 2026 campaign.