Rinku Singh Breaks Silence on Chasing Virat Kohli’s Bat, Shares Hilarious IPL Story

Star Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has once again grabbed the spotlight—this time not for his power-hitting but for addressing one of the quirkiest stories in Indian cricket. Known as one of the most dependable finishers in the IPL, Rinku finally broke his silence on the viral clips where he was seen persistently asking Virat Kohli for his bat.

What started as lighthearted banter during the IPL 2024 turned into a massive social media trend. But for Rinku, the constant portrayal of him “chasing Kohli” wasn’t always flattering. Speaking to News24 Sports, the Kolkata Knight Riders star admitted:

“Main thoda zyada badnaam ho gaya tha bat ke chakkar mai (I became infamous because of the bat).”

The Story Behind Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli’s Viral Bat Moment

The saga began when Rinku Singh, fresh off a string of match-winning IPL knocks, approached Virat Kohli for one of his bats. Kohli, known for his generosity, obliged. But in a twist that made the internet explode with memes, Rinku ended up breaking that very bat.

Unfazed, the southpaw returned to Kohli for another, sparking viral clips of him “pestering” the RCB legend. What fans saw as harmless fun, Rinku admits, became a little overwhelming:

“I used to meet Virat bhai normally and then asked for a bat. The cameraman would follow me. It wasn’t perceived well. It wasn’t good for me and bhaiya too as videos were going viral,” Rinku explained.

The narrative created a larger-than-life image of him as the “serial bat borrower,” overshadowing his performances at times.

Why Rinku Kept Away from Kohli in IPL 2025

Learning from the frenzy, Rinku consciously avoided repeating the act during IPL 2025. Instead, another young cricketer from Uttar Pradesh, Swastik Chikara, became the new social media sensation for following Kohli like a shadow.

Rinku laughed off the comparisons but also acknowledged Chikara’s excitement:

“I wasn’t seen with Virat bhai this time. I did get Mahi bhai’s bat and Rohit bhai’s bat. For Chikara, it was a big deal to be around such a big player. He learnt a lot from him.”

By shifting focus, Rinku not only protected his own image but also highlighted the respect younger cricketers have for icons like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Kohli.

A Gesture That Goes Both Ways

Interestingly, Rinku also revealed a lesser-known side of the story—he himself often gifts bats to younger or struggling cricketers. “I do give bats to those who need them, but those with contracts don’t require it,” he said.

This small detail reflects Rinku’s humility and his desire to give back, reinforcing why he remains a fan favorite far beyond his finishing abilities.

From Viral Clips to Asia Cup 2025 Squad

While his bat-chasing antics grabbed headlines, Rinku Singh’s cricketing journey is scaling new heights. The 27-year-old recently smashed a brilliant century in the UP T20 League, cementing his form ahead of a crucial assignment—representing India in the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Included in India’s 15-member squad, Rinku is expected to play a vital role in the middle order as India opens their campaign against UAE on September 10. For a player once written off as just a domestic power-hitter, his rise is a story of persistence, resilience, and charisma—on and off the field.

Why Rinku Singh’s Admission Matters

In an age where every candid moment is captured and amplified on social media, Rinku Singh’s candid admission about being “badnaam” shows the other side of fame. While fans celebrated his playful bond with Kohli, the cricketer himself had to manage perceptions carefully.

Yet, his honesty, combined with his growing stature as India’s finisher, makes him one of the most relatable and lovable figures in modern cricket. Whether it’s chasing runs or chasing a legend’s bat, Rinku Singh continues to script stories that resonate with fans across generations.