Rinku Singh Marks Asia Cup Call-Up With Explosive Century, Smashes 8 Sixes In UPT20 League

Cometh the hour, cometh Rinku Singh. The stylish left-hander celebrated his Asia Cup squad selection in grand style by smashing a sensational century in the UPT20 League at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday. Representing Meerut Mavericks, Rinku blazed his way to 108 runs off just 48 balls, studded with seven boundaries and eight towering sixes. His blistering knock came at an eye-popping strike rate of 225, turning the tide of the game single-handedly.

Chasing 168, the Mavericks were in deep waters at 38/4 in the eighth over. But Rinku’s arrival at the crease changed everything. He stitched together a vital 130-run partnership off 65 balls with Sahab Yuvraj (22), dismantling the Gorakhpur Lions’ bowling attack. The southpaw’s fearless stroke play powered the Mavericks to a commanding six-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

Gorakhpur’s Fighting Effort Falls Short

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Gorakhpur Lions endured a shaky start as opener Aryan Juyal was dismissed in the first over by Vishal Chaudhary. Skipper Dhruv Jurel (38) and Akshdeep Nath (23) provided some stability with a 45-run stand, while Nishant Kushwaha’s handy 37 guided the Lions to 167 all out. However, their bowling unit had no answers to Rinku’s onslaught in the second innings.

Kashi Rudras Extend Dominance

In another fixture, Kashi Rudras continued their dream run, securing a third consecutive victory with an emphatic 88-run win over Noida Kings. Batting first, Kashi’s openers Abhishek Goswami (50) and captain Karan Sharma (58) put on an 85-run stand, setting a strong foundation. Shubham Chaubey chipped in with a quickfire 30 off 18 balls, helping Rudras post a challenging total of 173/6.

Noida’s chase never got going as they crumbled under relentless pressure, folding for a paltry 85 in just 12 overs. Kartik Yadav starred with the ball, taking four wickets, while Shiva grabbed two, sealing a comprehensive win for the Rudras.

It was truly a night defined by individual brilliance Rinku Singh’s breathtaking ton and Karan Sharma’s composed leadership ensured that the UPT20 League continues to deliver high-voltage entertainment.