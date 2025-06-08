Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj Engagement: First Video Out, Couple Seen Holding Hands As Clip Goes Viral - Watch

Rinku Singh Engagement: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Priya Saroj got engaged in a private ceremony in Lucknow on Sunday. The engagement, held at the luxurious Falaknuma Hall of Centrum Hotel, brought together political leaders and close family members to celebrate the union.

Rinku and Priya’s First Appearance Together

The first video from the engagement ceremony has surfaced online, showing Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj holding hands and smiling together. This marks their first public appearance as a couple, and the moment quickly caught the attention of fans and well-wishers across the country.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The engagement was attended by several notable figures from the political world. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife, MP Dimple Yadav, were among the special guests at the event. SP MP Jaya Bachchan, known for her strong presence in both politics and cinema, was also present, adding to the glamour of the occasion.

Other VIPs in attendance included SP MP Ramgopal Yadav, Rajiv Rai, Ziaur Rahman Bark, and SP MLA Ikra Hasan. The presence of these senior party members made the event a significant gathering for the Samajwadi Party.

A Private Yet Grand Affair

While the guest list featured top political leaders, the engagement was largely a family-focused event. Kamlesh Yadav, a close friend of Priya Saroj, shared that his family has had ties with Priya's family for over 25 years. He described the engagement as a personal celebration, saying, "This is mainly a family function. Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Jaya Bachchan have been invited as part of that extended family connection."

The engagement ceremony was held at the prestigious Falaknuma Hall in Centrum Hotel, one of Lucknow’s most luxurious five-star venues. With its elegant interiors and upscale amenities, the venue added grandeur to the already glamorous celebration.

This engagement has brought together two prominent figures from very different fields. Rinku Singh, known for his finishing heroics in IPL and as a rising star in Indian cricket, has been making headlines for his on-field performances. Priya Saroj, on the other hand, is among the youngest MPs in India and represents the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh.