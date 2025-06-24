Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj Wedding Postponed To February 2026 Due To THIS Reason - Reports

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj have reportedly postponed their wedding, originally scheduled for November 18, 2025. The decision was taken due to Rinku's packed cricket schedule during that period. The couple is now expected to tie the knot in February 2026, with a final date to be announced soon.

Engagement Ceremony Attended by Political and Cricketing Elite

The couple officially got engaged on June 8, 2025, in a lavish ceremony at a hotel in Lucknow. The event was graced by major figures from both cricket and politics. Among those present were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, and India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The engagement confirmed long-running speculation about their relationship.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj, a first-time Member of Parliament from the Machhlishahr constituency in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, is also a law graduate from Amity University, Noida. She is the daughter of veteran SP leader Toofani Saroj, who has previously represented Saidpur, Ghazipur, and Machhlishahr in Parliament and served in the UP Legislative Assembly from Kerakat.

According to reports, Priya and Rinku were introduced through a mutual acquaintance whose family had ties to cricket. Over time, their acquaintance turned into a close friendship and eventually blossomed into love. Both families approved of the relationship and supported their decision to get married.

Toofani Saroj earlier said, “Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other, but needed their families’ consent. Both families have agreed to this marriage.”

Packed Cricket Calendar Pushes Wedding Plans

The original wedding date clashed with Rinku Singh’s professional commitments. India will tour Australia between October 19 and November 8 for three ODIs and five T20Is. They are then set to host South Africa for an all-format series, starting with two Tests (November 14–18 and 22–26) and continuing with three ODIs from November 30.

Rinku is not part of India’s ongoing five-Test series against England, as he is yet to debut in red-ball cricket. However, his white-ball commitments keep him fully occupied. Known for his finishing prowess in T20 cricket, Rinku has become a crucial part of India’s limited-overs setup and was also the first player retained by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2025.