Rinku Singh Reveals Truth Behind Viral Clash With Pakistan Fan Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan Thriller

The countdown to the Asia Cup 2025 has begun, and with India set to face Pakistan in Dubai on September 14, the build-up is already buzzing with high drama. Adding to the excitement, Rinku Singh has opened up on a fiery incident from last year, when he lost his cool at a Pakistan fan in South Africa, revealing why he reacted the way he did.

Rinku Singh’s Viral Moment With Pakistan Fan

During India’s T20I series against South Africa in 2024, Rinku Singh and Suryakumar Yadav were approached by a Pakistani fan holding a camera. The fan tried to provoke a reaction by questioning why India refused to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. While Suryakumar maintained his composure, Rinku was visibly angered.

Recounting the incident months later, Rinku said in an interview with News24:

“The guy came close to us. He had his camera open and was asking weird questions. He just wanted content to go viral. I told him, ‘Bhai, camera toh bandh kar le.’ He then shut it. As you saw, I was really angry. It’s not right to come so close with a camera.”

This raw exchange quickly spread across social media, painting Rinku as a player unafraid to speak his mind.

Political Backdrop: Why India Didn’t Tour Pakistan

The question posed by the fan stemmed from a larger political backdrop. India last toured Pakistan in 2006 and has not played a bilateral series against them since 2013 due to strained diplomatic relations. For the Champions Trophy 2025, India declined to travel to Pakistan after the government denied security clearance, instead playing their matches in Dubai.

Ironically, that decision proved fruitful as India lifted the trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final.

Suryakumar Stayed Calm, Rinku Reacted

What stood out in that video was the contrast between the two batters. Suryakumar Yadav—known for his calm demeanor on and off the field—smiled through the provocation, while Rinku reacted sharply. The young left-hander now admits that while he was angry, he simply could not tolerate being filmed without consent.

Such incidents underline the intense pressure Indian players face when dealing with cross-border narratives that stretch beyond cricket.

Rinku Singh’s Selection for Asia Cup 2025

Fast forward to today, and Rinku Singh finds himself in India’s 15-member squad for the Asia Cup. The Pakistan clash on September 14 could mark his first-ever match against the arch-rivals, making it a career-defining moment.

Rinku has already justified his selection with a stunning knock in the UPT20 tournament, where he smashed an unbeaten 108 off 48 balls for Meerut Mavericks, laced with eight towering sixes. His ability to finish games and accelerate under pressure makes him a valuable asset for India in the middle order.

India vs Pakistan: The Biggest Rivalry in Cricket

The India vs Pakistan rivalry remains the crown jewel of world cricket, drawing massive viewership globally. With emotions running high after the Pahalgam terror attack and calls from certain quarters to boycott the fixture, the Sports Ministry’s decision to clear India’s participation was crucial.

Now, as both teams gear up to meet in Dubai, fans could witness them clashing up to three times in the tournament if they progress to the final.